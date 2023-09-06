Sunday: 14 intrepid explorers from Okehampton Rambling Club set off on today’s nine-mile moorland walk.
We had fine walking weather albeit a little warm on the ascents!
We set off from Postbridge along Drift Lane following the East Dart river.
Running from Postbridge to Rowtor Gate, Drift Lane is a mediaeval hollow way which was used to drive livestock up onto the moor for summer pasture.
Part way along the track we paused at Roundy Park, to admire the impressive kistvaen with its double capstone.
The kistvaen was excavated by antiquarian, Robert Barnard in 1893.
Although it had already been rifled, he nevertheless uncovered some burnt bones and flints.
The kistvaen stands next to Roundy Park Pound which marks the boundary of a prehistoric enclosure.
After crossing Braddon Lake we fortified ourselves with a tea break, before battling with the bracken festooning the path along Powdermills Leat towards its source at the East Dart.
From here the group followed the river, under the watchful and somewhat imperious, gaze of a heron, to the East Dart waterfalls where we had our lunch and some of us bathed our feet in the bracing waters.
After lunch we set off on a well-defined track over Broad Down, before striking off SW to follow a drystone wall towards Braddon Tor, and thence to Lower and Higher White Tors.
From here we could see the ruins of Brown’s House.
The more interesting story of these ruins, is that a chap called Brown, somewhat unprepossessing in features and character, had the good fortune to marry a beautiful maiden.
However, so jealous was he of potential suitors, that he forced her to live far away from temptation on these desolate moors!
The ridge walk towards Longaford Tor was beautiful, and well worth the climb.
We enjoyed spectacular views towards Haytor and Houndtor to the East, and Beardown to the West.
From here we made our descent towards Powdermills and along the Lych Way which would take us to Bellever forest and our awaiting chariots.
Powdermills is the site of a gunpowder factory, operational in the mid to late nineteenth century.
There remain the ruins of two fine chimney stacks, three wheelhouses, living accommodation, and a number of buildings related to processes in gunpowder manufacture.
The remote location was originally chosen to minimise damage due to explosions.
There was also a wealth of stone for building, and plenty of water to power production.
The gunpowder was used for blasting granite in local quarries, and also by farmers for clearing rock.
Gunpowder was made using a combination of charcoal (locally sourced), saltpetre (from India) and sulphur (from Italy). The process involved crushing the raw ingredients, mixing in barrels, pressing and breaking up into granular form and then powder.
The powder was waterproofed using graphite or black lead, before being dried and packed in barrels, ready for collection.
The mills are thought to have employed up to 100 men, some of whom lived on site, whilst others travelled from as far afield as Tavistock, Moretonhampstead and Chagford.
Gunpowder production was a dangerous industry and a number of precautions were taken.
Each morning the men would be checked for flammable materials.
They wore leather slippers over their shoes and trousers without pockets or turn ups in order to avoid carrying in grit that might set off a spark.
Nonetheless, a number of explosions and fires did take place and there were fatalities.
It has been suggested that the infamous Hairy Hands of Postbridge belonged to a hapless worker, caught in an explosion.
Fortunately our group did not encounter the Hairy Hands and we returned unscathed along the forestry track to the car park.
As ever, new walkers are always welcome. Meet at the post office in George Street, Okehampton ready to leave at 9.30am. Please be there in plenty of time so that the group can leave promptly.
Next week’s walk will begin at Newton St Cyres Recreation Ground Car Park.
Where possible, we try to share cars though this cannot be guaranteed.
You should be suitably attired for all weather conditions, including sturdy footwear and bring a packed lunch.