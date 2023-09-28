The pillow mounds on Cosdon’s north western slope are evidence of a rabbit warren. The land upon which the warren was first established was leased from the Duchy of Cornwall sometime in the 1800s. In 1875 a case was brought to the magistrates against Fewings who leased what was described as a warren to which the locals took exception. In their eyes this was common land and should not have been exclusively given over to a warren. Accordingly, some of the villagers went into the warren and shot many of the rabbits which at the time was said by Fewings to number in the thousands. In 1876 the Duchy rescinded the licence for ‘Belstone Rabbit Warren’. (www.legendarydartmoor.com)