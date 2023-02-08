Shortly afterwards the walkers turned down onto a steep woodland path towards the river passing through the remains of the Virtuous Lady Copper Mine (thought to be a reference to Queen Elizabeth I). They continued walking in the lush green river valley to their lunch stop at the confluence of the Rivers Walkham and Tavy at Double Waters. From here, another steep climb brought them up to the isolated and little known Berra Tor. This small granite tor, at 132m above sea level is not easy to find hidden amongst trees. The tor is notable for the healthy holly trees sprouting out of the rock.