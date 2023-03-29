Sixteen club members started this week’s walk from Court Street, Moretonhampstead. This is a market town, parish and ancient manor. Population approx 1,700.
Turning into Lime Street, they studied the bronze bust of George Parker Bidder and information board relating to him. He was a student at Edinburgh in the 1800s and studied mechanics alongside renowned railway engineer Robert Stephenson.
Outside the town, the walkers joined part of the Dartmoor Way – approx 100 miles of waymarked routes around Dartmoor. They passed Coombe (Court) Farmhouse, stables and barns, which are 17th century grade II listed buildings. The farmhouse has granite rubble walls, a thatched roof, and an unspoilt facade with traditional windows.
A break for refreshments near Hill Farm Cottages gave the walkers an opportunity to admire views over Mardon Down and the surrounding countryside. The weather was cloudy with light winds and sunny spells, giving good visibility as they climbed Butterdon Down. The name Butterdon is believed to derive from an Old English word for “pasture”. They saw a stone circle on the ascent and a cairn on the top of the hill. Unfortunately a rain shower brought poor visibility on the descent, although they were able to see a tall standing stone (menhir) on the lower slope. A sheltered area of woodland was found for their lunch break, after the rain showers had cleared.
The route then followed another footpath, where Linscott Tor, a pile of jumbled boulders, can be seen. The northern section appears to have been quarried. Early flowering shrubs were a pleasant surprise in this sheltered area. The walkers scaled a tricky stile, emerging onto the lane near Linscott Cottages.
Linscott Cross is a medieval wayside cross, exhibiting evidence of use as a gatepost and/or attempts to split the shaft in more recent times. There is photographic record of the cross from about 1900 when it was in use as a gatepost. It is above the roadside about 200 yards before Howton Farm. Great Howton Farmhouse and its outbuildings are grade II listed.
After the walk of just over five miles, welcome refreshments of tea, coffee, cake and/or ice cream were enjoyed at Baskerville’s in Ford Street.
New walkers are always welcome at Okehampton Rambling Club. Please be suitably attired for all weather conditions, including sturdy footwear, and bring drinks and a packed lunch.
Members meet at the post office in George Street, Okehampton on Sundays, ready to leave at 9.30am. They share cars so please be there in plenty of time so the group can leave promptly. Car drivers with spare seats are encouraged to meet at the post office to offer lifts to non-drivers.
If you would like to bring your dog, please contact the leader of the walk to check that the route is suitable.
Next Sunday’s walk will be from Bow.