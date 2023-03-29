A break for refreshments near Hill Farm Cottages gave the walkers an opportunity to admire views over Mardon Down and the surrounding countryside. The weather was cloudy with light winds and sunny spells, giving good visibility as they climbed Butterdon Down. The name Butterdon is believed to derive from an Old English word for “pasture”. They saw a stone circle on the ascent and a cairn on the top of the hill. Unfortunately a rain shower brought poor visibility on the descent, although they were able to see a tall standing stone (menhir) on the lower slope. A sheltered area of woodland was found for their lunch break, after the rain showers had cleared.