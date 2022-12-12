Over 120 Okehampton residents gathered in festive costumes on Saturday morning (December 11) for the Santa Run to raise money for Okehampton Primary School PTFA.
People of all ages congregated outside the Pavilion in Simmons Park as they waited to start the one or two mile Santa Run despite the icy weather which forced organisers to alter the route to avoid any slips and falls on icy pathways.
Despite this, the event proved to be particularly popular and all participants enjoyed the run, receiving a chocolate lolly and medal after they had completed the course, before heading into the Pavilion to warm up, browse Christmas-themed stalls, enjoy some food and try their hand in the raffle.
Raffle prizes included wool pillows, sweets, biscuits, chocolates and even a jigsaw puzzle while stallholders showcased jewellery, chutneys and jams, and put on a decorate-your-own-biscuit challenge.
Meanwhile, children enjoyed posting their wish lists to Father Christmas through the custom-made postbox next to the stalls.
This was the second of two events put on to raise money for Okehampton Primary School’s parents, teachers and friends association this Christmas, following the annual Breakfast with Santa the previous day in the Charter Hall, also organised by the PTFA.
As the Times went to press the total amount raised from the Santa Run and the Breakfast with Santa morning for the PTFA had yet to be announced.