Okehampton residents come together to remember the fallen on Remembrance Sunday
By Amy Hetherington | Reporter |
[email protected]
Sunday 13th November 2022 2:06 pm
Hundreds lined Okehampton’s streets this morning to watch the Remembrance Sunday parade pass as part of the service to commemorate the fallen.
Councillors, veteran, members of the armed forces and civilians all made their way to All Saints Church where Rev Stephen Cook led the remembrance service.
Members of Okehampton’s community then placed wreaths around the war memorial in honour of the local men and women who were killed in wars over the past century.
The parade then marched back to the centre where Mayor Bob Tolley received the salute from all members of the armed forces and veterans.
Read more in next week’s Times.
