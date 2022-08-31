Okehampton residents say they are dreading winter as prices continue to rise
Okehampton residents have spoken out about their fears for the future as they tighten their belts in preparation for this coming winter.
In a vox pop carried out by the Okehampton Times, residents voiced concerns over the rising price of food and energy bills especially as winter approaches and colder weather sets in.
Residents described themselves as ‘worried’ and ‘unhappy’ as they feared turning on their central heating this winter due to extortionate bills.
New mum Hannah Cole said that she and her partner were trying to cut costs where possible but know that their household expenses will rise with a newborn baby.
She added: ‘With a newborn it’s a bit tight. We hardly have the lights on and we are not looking forward to the winter when it starts to get colder. We hardly had the heating on but now with a newborn we have to.’
Meanwhile pensioner Jim Watkins said that though he and his wife were coping at the moment they were not looking forward to October when the energy price cap is set to rise again.
He said: ‘I am coping at the moment but in October that will be a bit different. As a pensioner I am on a fixed income and I have already increased my direct debit which I am not looking forward to. But then, there are a lot of people worse off.’
The energy price hike is coming at a time when wages are static and food prices are also continuing to climb, causing local people to grow concerned over whether they can afford to feed their families and keep their house lit and warm throughout the winter.
Resident Jackie Phillips said: ‘I’m getting worried about the bills going up and every time you go to the shops it costs more and more. It just depends on how the winter goes.’
Such is the fear that Okehampton’s community fridge organisers have noticed an increasing range of people coming to visit.
Donna Bending, who works at the Ockment Centre where the fridge is located said that more and more people were visiting the fridge.
She added: ‘The food comes and goes quite quickly. We’re getting a lot of different people come in.’
