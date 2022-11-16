Okehampton residents think the Chancellor’s budget does not go far enough
Subscribe newsletter
Okehampton residents remain concerned that the Chancellor’s Autumn Statement does not go far enough to help working people as the cost of living crisis continues.
Following the budget statement which the Chancellor presented to the House of Commons last week (November 17), residents have described the budget as ‘out of touch’ and ‘shocking’.
Okehampton carer Emma Martin said that it was ‘a disgrace’ as people, organisations and businesses were being forced to shut or limit heating to save money.
She also added that the NHS had not been provided with enough support, especially as they dealt with the after-effects of covid, an opinion echoed by resident Claire Webber.
Ms Webber said: ‘All the carers should get more recognition.’
Meanwhile, others highlighted the struggles businesses would continue to face despite assurances from the Chancellor that they would receive help.
Okehampton town councillor Jan Goffey, said: ‘Businesses are going to find it very tough and the more we can do to help support our local businesses the better.’
As part of his budget, Jeremy Hunt announced plans to support for those least able to pay their energy bills and has promised billions of pounds to support those paying business rates.
Under the new budget those households on means-tested benefits will get £900, pensioners £300 and those on disability benefits £150 towards their energy bills while the windfall tax on oil and gas profits wil rise to 35%.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |