Okehampton reunited with French friends for first time since covid
Okehampton Twinning Association members recently enjoyed four days rekindling old friendships as residents from Craon, France, Okehampton’s twin town, visited for the first time since the pandemic hit.
Over the August bank holiday weekend, French and British alike enjoyed a wide range of activities including a trip to Okehampton’s fire station, Morris dancing, a barbecue and karoake evening, a hike across Dartmoor and a woodland picnic.
An exchange weekend is planned for next August when Okehampton residents have the chance to visit Craon in north-western France.
The group said individuals, couples and families across the Okehampton and district area are all welcome.
Anyone interested should contact Nike Westman by email: [email protected] or call or text on 07855 893 484.
