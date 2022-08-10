Roger Cunningham from North Park Vets, said: ‘It was quite a challenge because of the heat. I don’t think we have ever had to work as hard at a show. I’ll take rain over that heat any day. Fortunately there were no serious situations. We had to move a couple of Galloway cattle off early as they were suffering a bit but the cattle were generally ok; as long as they had some shade and water it wasn’t too much of an issue for them. Most people had brought gazebos anyway. The sheep get hot and pigs can get sunstroke so we had to keep an eye on them and keep them sprayed with water.