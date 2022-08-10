Okehampton Show goes ahead in sizzling Mediterranean heat
This year may have been one of the hottest Okehampton Shows on record as temperatures soared to 32 degrees centigrade but it certainly did not stop thousands from braving the heat to enjoy a day of competition, animals and much-needed ice creams.
The heat may have caused some slight alteration to the day’s programme - the main dog show was cancelled and the Grand Parade was a somewhat reduced affair - but farmers from as far as Bridgwater still travelled to Stoney Park to show off their prize animals.
With water stations across the showground, an abundance of ice cream vans, sunhats, and farmers armed with wet blankets, gazebos and hose pipes, people and animals were all prepared to spend a day in the hot weather.
The intense heat meant that many sought out the shady spots and stopped for frequent rests. There was no such luxury for the on-duty vets though, who battled through the heat to ensure all the livestock remained happy and healthy.
Roger Cunningham from North Park Vets, said: ‘It was quite a challenge because of the heat. I don’t think we have ever had to work as hard at a show. I’ll take rain over that heat any day. Fortunately there were no serious situations. We had to move a couple of Galloway cattle off early as they were suffering a bit but the cattle were generally ok; as long as they had some shade and water it wasn’t too much of an issue for them. Most people had brought gazebos anyway. The sheep get hot and pigs can get sunstroke so we had to keep an eye on them and keep them sprayed with water.
‘We had to cancel the Grand Parade with just the main cattle winners coming into the ring and a lot of the exhibitors said “fair cop”, no-one blamed anyone for taking that decision. The dog show was virtual to discourage anyone from bringing dogs to the show and the terrier racing was cancelled and the pony club games.
‘The Eggesford Hunt took part but they turned up 15 minutes before their display and then left again as soon as it was over and we moved everything forward by about an hour like the horse championships so everyone could get away earlier. All in all everything went quite smoothly but we had to be on the ball and constantly walking around checking everything.’
The dog show’s waggiest tail competition went ahead with a unique adaptation — children mimicked their dogs and wagged their ‘tails.’
Cattle were kept cool with gazebos, umbrellas and wet towels and strong competition ensued. Sheep were kept under gazebos with plenty of water available to drink with heavy fleeces shorn well before the day.
The Buckland family of St Buryan near Penzance were delighted to take home the Supreme Beef Champion title with Wellatree Imoges, a two and a half year old Simmental. The family last won a supreme championship at Okehampton Show in 2015.
Roland Ley from Holsworthy was victorious with his Holstein Thuborough Frieda 610 who won Supreme Dairy Champion and a Limousin bull and heifer owned by Tony and Jo Smith of Jacobstow, Bude won the Supreme Pair.
Meanwhile Jago Renfree won the Young Handler Competition for his performance with his Hampshire Down sheep, Sparkle and Sarah Cartwright’s horse won the prize for Oldest Ridden Equine. ‘She should have won a prize for the poorest behaviour though,’ she added, laughing.
But it was not just about the farming. Many local companies and organisations set up stalls for the day including the police and West Devon Borough Council.
Leader of West Devon Borough Council Neil Jory said he was delighted to be at the show which was the best one day show in Devon in his opinion.
‘As you walk around the showground you see lots of different people all serving their community which is great,’ he said.
Mayor of West Devon Caroline Mott and borough councillor Kevin Ball both said the Okehampton Show was the perfect place to meet with friends and catch up.
‘Farming can be quite isolating so this is a lovely chance to socialise,’ said Cllr Mott.
Okehampton Community and Recreation Association (OCRA) was also there and had set up a mini sports field for the day with archery, football and tennis.
As she sheltered from the heat, Sue Yelland who was manning the OCRA stall, said: ‘It went really well despite the heat and we had lots of people. They enjoyed being in our arts and crafts tent because it was shady in there.
President John Heard, said in his speech to the crowds: ‘It gives me great pleasure to stand here today as president of Okehampton Show and I am truly honoured.
‘For those of you who don’t know me, I have farmed on the outskirts of Okehampton at Hughslade, firstly with my father and brothers and now with my wife, Sandra and our two sons, James and Michael and their families.
‘For my family and I, Okehampton Show has always been a highlight of the year, not only a chance to show off our stock and compete against others but also a great time to catch up with all our friends both from the farming community and townsfolk.
‘The show will go down in history as being one of the hottest and driest but it is great to see such a tremendous turnout from all the exhibitors of stock and horses and also the great support we have had with the huge amount of trade stands.
‘It is also good to see more and more people shopping locally and supporting the local butchers and farm shops buying the great products they produce and so doing their part in reducing the air miles that our food travels.
‘It is changing and challenging times for everybody but let’s all help each other and support local produce and products and make Okehampton stronger.’
The day ended with a fantastic display from the Dartmoor Hill Pony Association’s riders, who dressed up specially for the occasion and paraded around the ring with commentary explaining the great qualities of one of Britain’s very few semi-wild ponies.
All in all, it was a day to remember not only for the heat but for the fantastic display of livestock and an array of people as they came to celebrate the region’s farming community.
