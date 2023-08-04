Okehampton Show secretary Alison Heywood is busy preparing for this year's show, which takes place this Thursday, August 10 at Stoney Park Showground from 9am to 5pm.
Well after last year’s show in such extreme heat, what will the weather bring us this year?
Whatever the weather has in store, we can be confident that we have a showground full of exhibitors and trade stands for you to visit and enjoy. The show really is a fun day out for all the family, combining the traditions of agriculture with entertainment for all.
The traditional showing classes for cattle, sheep, goats, pigs and horses predominantly take place during the morning and are celebrated with the grand parade of champion livestock and horses in the main ring during the afternoon. This is a spectacle that should really not be missed at what is still very much a show with agriculture at its heart.
Around the showground there is entertainment all day long, with the entertainment ring showcasing falconry, a gun dog display, stuntman Dangerous Steve, and the not to be forgotten fun family dog show which you can enter on the day from 12.15pm at the entertainment ring. Ferret racing is just next door.
As you walk around the showground you will also come across rural demonstrations and Morris dancing teams.
The music stage has a full programme of entertainment in its new position in the sheep field, a larger area with better viewing on its slope, seating and picnic tables provided and catering vans providing delicious food nearby.
The vintage section will be parading in the main ring as well as their static display of over 150 vintage tractors and vehicles.
New for this year featured in the main ring we have Paul Hannam with his stunt quad bikes followed by the traditional packs of hounds and a fast and furious competition of the Pony Club Mounted Display Teams.
What else can you see and do?
Well you can visit the open Section in the Big Shed, and the WI, Young farmers and beekeepers in their marquees. The Craft Marquee and Devon Food Hall are once again showcasing the best of local produce.
To make the best of your visit ensure you buy a catalogue or showground guide on the day, this will give you a full run-down of events and times on the day as well as a map of the showground so you don’t miss a thing. The show runs from 9am to 5pm.
Getting to the showground is easy. It is at Stoney Park, just to the north of Okehampton town, pop the postcode EX20 1SW into your Sat Nav and it will be fully signposted, with stewards to direct you into the large public car parks.
There is designated disabled forward parking in the public car park as well, just display your blue badge. Advance discounted tickets have gone on sale via the website and are available until noon on Monday prior to the show.
This allows time for the tickets to be posted to you. Or you can, of course, simply buy a ticket on the gate, cash or card.
I am delighted that Andy Ewen is the president this year and I am sure he will enjoy his day. Okehampton Show is a wonderful local event which simply couldn’t happen without the support of our fabulous committee and the very large number of volunteers who give their time not only on the day, but during the set up and breakdown of the event. My personal thanks to them all.
Do come and visit the show and have a wonderful day out. I am sure you will not be disappointed.
Alison Heywood
Show secretary