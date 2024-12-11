A pair of sisters hosted a 12-hour bakeathon to raise money for a charity that provided one of them with life-changing surgery.
Kayleigh, 24, and Abbie White, 21, baked non-stop from 9am to 9pm to raise money for Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH) on Saturday, December 7.
The charity is invaluable to the pair as Abbie was born with a dislocated hip which required major surgery multiple times in her infancy to allow her to walk.
Kayleigh said: “We chose to fundraise for Great Ormond Street Hospital because they changed Abbie’s life. If she hadn’t had these surgeries she would be in a wheelchair today. The amount of care and kindness they showed us was monumental because my family was going through something so life shattering.”
GOSH continued to give Abbie and her family support for 18 years as she grew up, so raising funds for them was a no-brainer.
Despite baking not being Kayleigh’s strong suit, she was Abbie’s ‘sous chef’ during the baking marathon and watched in awe as Abbie created a variety of different goods.
She continued: “We went hardcore with the Christmas music. We had 15 different festive recipes and managed to get through all of them.
“Abbie loves making big cakes so we baked a three-tier snowman cake, biscuits, gingerbread, Santa cupcakes and Anzac biscuits.”
The goods all went to eager buyers around Okehampton and Essex, where Abbie lives, with no cakes going to waste.
Abbie said: “Baking is a lifelong passion of mine, so I was thrilled to do a whole day of it with my sister and best friend, for a great cause.
“GOSH changed the quality of my life and provided me with the utmost care. After surgery, I had to attend appointments for them to check everything was as it should be. Each time I went, I remember it being a fun experience, filled with lots of smiles. Without the work of all staff and those involved with GOSH, I certainly wouldn’t be where I am today, and I will be forever grateful and indebted to them.”
The pair live streamed on Facebook at four different points during the bakeathon, with family, friends and supporters cheering the girls on and donating to the fundraiser.
Marina Barnes, head of community fundraising at GOSH Charity, said: "On behalf of everyone here at GOSH Charity, I want to say a huge thank you to Kayleigh and Abbie for their fantastic baking fundraiser. All the money raised through their incredible efforts will help make a difference to children and young people from across the UK who are treated at GOSH.”
After hours of mixing, measuring and moulding, Kayleigh and Abbie raised over £300 for GOSH with all sales from sponsorship and cake sales going directly to the charity.
To donate to the fundraiser, search ‘Kayleigh and Abbie's 12 Hour Bakeathon for Great Ormond Street Hospital Children's Charity’ on www.justgiving.com