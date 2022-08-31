Okehampton Town Council agrees to replace play area netting
By Amy Hetherington | Reporter |
[email protected]
Monday 12th September 2022 11:00 am
Share
The play park in Simmons Park, Okehampton (Tindle )
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
Okehampton Town Council agreed recently to purchase new netting for the play area in Simmons Park to replace the current net which has become overly-worn.
The council has agreed to hand over nearly £2,000 to cover the cost of the replacement after a long hunt for an appropriate quote due to the negative effects of covid on the construction industry and rising prices.
However, it is possible that the current quote may rise due to the ongoing cost of living crisis.
The council expects health and safety officers to approve the purchase which will allow the council to go ahead with the planned work.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |