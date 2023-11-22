Okehampton Town Council has announced that the office will be closed from December 22, 2023 to January 2, 2024.
During this time, the council has said, there will be minimal staff working on normal working days though they will be working reduced hours for the Christmas and New Year period.
The council offices will be back up to full strength in the new year and will be open at their usual times (Monday to Thursday, 9:30am-4pm again.
The council has also announced that parking in Simmons Park car park will not only be on Edwardian Evening (November 30) but will be free throughout December 2023 from 12pm onwards each day.