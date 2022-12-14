In a letter to residents, the council said: ‘Councillors have been scrutinising the council’s budgets in preparation for the new financial year which starts on April 1. Committees examined their elements of the budget over the autumn and made a recommendation...which included that the need for the council to maintain two sets of public toilets in the town should be considered. Fairplace toilets are owned by the town council whilst those in Market Street are leased from WDBC who otherwise would likely have closed them a few years ago. Rising costs for their cleaning, maintenance and utility bills mean that together these two sets of toilets are expected to cost £38,143 in the coming year (Fairplace £13,447 and Market Street £24,696). Insurance premiums are expected to rise by at least 100 percent from £19,842 to £40,000 for the year and electricity/gas costs are doing the same.