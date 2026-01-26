Okehampton Town Council has agreed to support a nomination to the National Blue Plaque Scheme to commemorate a key figure in Okehampton society during the nineteenth century.
Following a request from a member of the public, town councillors unanimously agreed, at a meeting last week, to nominate James Coombe (1824-1907) in honour of the many prominent cultural and civic roles he held during his lifetime.
Mr Coombe lived and worked at 3 East Street, where he ran a hairdressing business. In addition to his profession, he was known as the bandmaster for several Dartmoor bands, the founder of the town’s Masonic Lodge, a town councillor and alderman, and a member of the Belfry Bell Ringers. Notably, he was one of the rare members of the armed forces to transfer from the Royal Navy to the Army, and he was also renowned in the community as a great shot.
More than 100 people attended his funeral, including masonic dignitaries, the town mayor, councillors, and officials. His Army battalion, the 4th Devon Volunteers, led the procession. He is buried in All Saints churchyard alongside his first wife, who predeceased him.
This decision followed questions about where the plaque could be placed if the application succeeds. The National Blue Plaque Scheme requires the placement of a plaque on a building linked to the nominee. Since 3 East Street is privately-owned, permission is needed to install a plaque there or at another suitable location.
However, Councillor Terry Cummings was confident the issue could be resolved. He said: “Although these things are always complicated, I’m happy that celebrating people from the town and the history of the town is something that we should be encouraging.”
Applications for 2026 will open in May. The nomination deadline has not yet been announced. Afterwards, eligible nominations go to the National Blue Plaque Panel, which makes the final decision.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.