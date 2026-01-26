Mr Coombe lived and worked at 3 East Street, where he ran a hairdressing business. In addition to his profession, he was known as the bandmaster for several Dartmoor bands, the founder of the town’s Masonic Lodge, a town councillor and alderman, and a member of the Belfry Bell Ringers. Notably, he was one of the rare members of the armed forces to transfer from the Royal Navy to the Army, and he was also renowned in the community as a great shot.