Following Okehampton Town Council’s petition to review the town boundaries, the council will meet next week (December 12) to hear that the petition will be considered in February.
Councillors will hear that the petition, which was handed to West Devon Borough Council this September, has been validated by the borough council, which will consider the terms of reference on February 21, 2023.
Okehampton Town Council organised the petition to ask residents whether they thought the town council’s boundary should be changed in order to reflect Okehampton’s continued growth into the Okehampton Hamlets parish, which traditionally covered more rural areas of the town.
Town councillor Christine Marsh, said: ‘We’ve submitted our petition and so we’ve just got to wait and see what happens. Then you’ve got the long process of it going to the secretary of state and all the other bits and pieces, but at least it’s started.
‘Ideally, what I would really like to see is the two councils joined together, not one take over the other, but have a mutual joint shared relationship for the town.’