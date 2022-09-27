Okehampton Town Council delighted by PCC confirmation of police desk reopening
Okehampton Town Council has expressed its delight at hearing confirmation from the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner that the police station front desk is set to open in less than a year.
In an email to the town council, the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner for Devon and Cornwall Police confirmed that the Okehampton Police front desk is due to open in June next year.
Okehampton Town Councillor Julie Yelland said: ‘I am relieved to hear the police desk will be reopening and I think it will give people a greater sense of security. I welcome the news.’
The Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner also announced its pleasure at hearing of the positive impact the CCTV is having on fighting anti-social behaviour in the town.
It wrote on behalf of police and crime commissioner Alison Hernandez: ‘It is good to hear that the CCTV investment is reaping dividends in Okehampton. The commissioner has received feedback from officers that they are seeing a positive difference from this. As you will know anti-social behaviour is a particular focus for Alison’s term of office.’
Extra CCTV has recently been installed across Okehampton in order to reduce incidents of vandalism believed to be carried out by a group of young people.
Past incidents have included the destruction of the town’s bookswap and damage to the zip wire in Simmons Park which has since been replaced.
