In his response to the town council, Mr Stride said that he had spoken to Gillian Keegan, then Minister of State for Care and Mental Health who told him: ‘Discharging people from hospital as soon as they are clinically ready is increasingly recognised as the most effective way to support better outcomes. The Act will give flexibility for local areas to adopt the discharge model that best meets local needs, including an approach known as “discharge to assess,” which allows people to recover in a community setting that is familiar to them while they receive care and reablement support. People are then assessed when they have recovered, meaning it is possible to accurately evaluate their long-term needs.’