The Okehampton and District Community Transport Group (ODCTG) is on the hunt for more volunteers as more and more people are in need of the service.
Though the service is not short of drivers at the moment, the transport group is finding that as the service it provides is becoming ever more popular, more drivers would enable it to provide the best possible service.
Sue Wonnacott, manager of the ODCTG, said: ‘When I first started 15 years ago, I was getting one or two new people a month, now we’re getting about six a week.’
She suggested that the reason behind the growing number of those using the service could be due to a a combination of factors including the growing population in the town and surrounding area as more houses are built, an increase in life expectancy, people choosing to give up driving as they age and fewer family members living close by to offer transport help.
ODCTG offers transport to those in and around Okehampton who are unable to access traditional public transport whether that be due to age, mobility and health issues or living in very isolated rural locations.
The charity offers a ring and ride service (for a scheduled service from home), community car service (providing a car service for individual journeys) and community bus trips for group days out and is supported by Devon County Council and West Devon Borough Council. The transport group provides journeys to a wide range of locations and for a multitude of reasons including attending doctors’ appointments, going shopping, getting to events or visiting friends.
For more information, visit: www.odctg.co.uk.