Following on from a successful meeting at the town hall on Tuesday, June 20, with a talk by local historian Mike Wreford, Okehampton u3a’s next meeting is on Tuesday, July 18. This will be a bring and share lunch, followed by a quiz with prizes. Lunch is from 12 noon followed by a quiz at 2.30pm. Places for the lunch are limited so if you want to attend please contact Dee McVey for further information on 01837 658590 by July 11. We are also running a trip to Newton Abbot Racecourse on Friday, July 7. The racecourse has good disabled access facilities with the majority of the racecourse accessible by wheelchair. There is a golf cart to transport visitors from the disabled car park to the course. Racing starts at 2.40pm and there are six races. Anyone wishing to attend should contact Eunice Goodwin on 01837 318928 by midnight Sunday, July 2.