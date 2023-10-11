Ann Widdecombe was born in 1947 in Bath, Somerset. Her father worked for the Admiralty which meant her family was on the move for much of her childhood. She spent time in Singapore where she was educated at the Royal Naval School and once her family returned to the UK she boarded at La Sainte Union Convent, Bath. She studied Latin at Birmingham University and Politics, Philosophy and Economics at Oxford University. She was the secretary (1971) and Treasurer (1972) of The Oxford Union. Ann was also a committee member of Oxford University Conservative Association. She worked in marketing at Unilever from 1973 to 1975 and was Senior Administrator at London University from 1975 to 1987. After which she became a Member of Parliament where she held a variety of posts. She was Minister of State at the Department of Employment in 1994 before going on to become Minister of State at the Home Office in 1995 where she was responsible for prisons and immigration.