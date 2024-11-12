Okehampton came together to remember the local and international soldiers who lost their lives fighting for their country, writes Bethia Wyborn.
The emotional service on Sunday saw a massive turnout with scouts, the fire brigade, brownies and councillors paying respect to those who have made the ultimate sacrifice in the Armed Forces.
With over 40 wreaths and a mass of poppies at the peace memorial at All Saints’ Church, Okehampton also paid their respect with a procession and a moving speech from the mayor who read every name of local soldiers who died fighting in WWI and WWII.
Mayor Allenton Fisher said: “It was excellent to see nearly half the town remembering the thousands of lives lost. As an ex-serviceman who was in the Falklands, I’m aware of how valuable Remembrance Day is. It’s very important that we never forget the people who laid their lives down in the First and Second World Wars for our country.
“The service was emotional for me because I lost a good friend called David Barber in the Falklands who went down with HMS Sheffield. I always think about him, so I put a cross down in his honour.”
With “thousands” in attendance, the parade also featured lots of young faces which the mayor emphasised as “very important”.
Nicki Furness, Okehampton Guides and Rangers leader, said: “The girls like to attend Remembrance to show their respect to those who lost their lives to war but to also show their support to the community.
“Our organisation has records of previous leaders going to the front line in WWI to be nurses so it’s great for our current members to see that things haven’t changed as much as they think.”
The Royal British Legion also opened their doors and gave out goody bags and food to the community and youth groups.