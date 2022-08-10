Okehampton Youth Hostel celebrates its 25th birthday

‘We were celebrating 25 years to the day – the centre opened on August 13 1997, which was a Saturday too. We had the climbing wall which we had low ropes on and we had archery and a bar and barbecue and live music from Dave Rich which was really good. It was really lovely on the day as all the family members pitched in and ran the day. My sister was running the bar. It was really lovely, the weather was on our side and loads of Okey people came.’