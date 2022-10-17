Okehampton’s Dogberry and Finch wins carnival’s best window display
Okehampton’s bookshop Dogberry and Finch won the best window display competition as part of the somewhat reduced carnival celebrations on Saturday (October 15).
The window featured an under-water scene from children’s author Sam Usher’s most recent book.
Dogberry and Finch owner Kate McCloskey said: ‘I’m very pleased and grateful to all the carnival team. Sam painted it in a day. It’s the first time I’ve had an illustrator do a window for me and it was great fun. It’s nice to see people walk along the street and do a double take.’
Ms McCloskey said Mr Usher approached her as he wished to decorate a few book shop windows while he was visiting his family, who live in Devon.
Mr Usher has also worked with other well-known children’s authors including Michael Morpurgo, author of War Horse, who runs a children’s farm in Iddesleigh.
