“I don’t know of any other trail in the UK that’s illustrated by folk songs in this way. And the songs are all fairly upbeat, even the one about the coffin! We are looking at the hidden history and the social history of Okehampton. The songs and the places all feed off each other, so you get the folk songs of Devon telling the story of ordinary people of Devon at various times in history, of the lives they led and the work that they did.