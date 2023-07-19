Okehampton’s first ever Lego show offers the chance to admire creations by talented local Lego builders.
The charity event takes place this coming Saturday, July 29, in the Charter Hall.
It aims to inspire those coming along by showing what is possible with Lego, armed with big ideas and plenty of imagination.
It was established by t6he organisers in response to a lack of good quality and inclusive shows in the South West.
Jason Smith, who helped to organise the event, said: “We, as a group of Lego fans have been a little unhappy with not only the lack of shows in the South West (only three ever – two in Plymouth and one in Exeter) but the quality of the shows themselves.
“They are more like toy fairs with a bit of Lego on display. So we decided to put on our own shows locally that are heavily weighted on the display side and hopefully raise some money for charity in the process.
“We try to show things that the average family might not have access to. It is quite an expensive hobby and we like to show people the potential that can be achieved with a little imagination.”
PlymLUG (Lego user group) will be presenting the event and Mr Smith has confirmed that so far 95 per cent of all the stalls are dedicated to creations made by Lego builders rather than Lego retailers.
This, said Mr Smith, is something that organisers feel is especially important given that Lego was designed to be accessible to anyone whether they are experienced Lego users or not.
The day will run from 10am to 4pm and take place on Saturday, July 29 in the Charter Hall.
From 10am to 11:30am, there will be a quiet time but there will be general entry from 11:30 to 4pm.The event is sponsored by LAS Aerospace, the London Inn, Oke Taxis and Everything Okehampton and will also a raffle, kids' corner and a build area.
To sign up to attend the event search on Eventbrite for Okehampton Bricktacular.