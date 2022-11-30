Okehampton’s much loved Christmas attraction, the Oak Road Christmas lights, returned for the fourth year running on Sunday (December 4) to the delight of the crowd gathered outside the two houses.
The Robb and Gliddon families have put on their light display this year to raise money for the Okehampton Community Garden and Okehampton Fire Station and are also hoping that the light display will ‘spread a bit of Christmas joy’ too.
Many families who attended Sunday’s event described how their trip to see the lights had become something of an annual tradition.
Okehampton mum Alex Jeffries said she and her daughter will come ‘at least 20 times’ and always leave 50p in the collection box outside the houses each time. ‘It’s just really nice for the community,’ she added. ‘It was started by two neighbours and when they asked for sponsors this year, four businesses offered straight away.’
Another resident said: ‘My grandchildren love it and every time they come they see something new. They love the fact that they can run around.’
This year businesses New2You, the London Inn, Bow Garden Centre and Adam Hatten Catering are sponsoring the lights which will be turned on nightly from 5pm to 9pm until January 2.
Last year, the Christmas light display raised nearly £2,000 which was split between women’s charity Gilead Foundations and the Healthcare Workers’ Foundation which supports those working in the NHS.