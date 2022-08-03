Okehampton’s speeding hotspot leaves mum terrified for son’s safety
An Okehampton resident has deep concerns over the speed of some drivers along Exeter Road and is worried about her son’s safety walking to school.
Jessica Martin, who lives on Exeter Road, described how she often sees vehicles travelling at speeds of up to 60 mph down the 30mph road and said that, as a result, she was ‘terrified’ about her son walking to school when he starts Okehampton College in September.
She said: ‘You see them driving ridiculously fast and I also hear them in the night and I just feel like there’s no one stopping them.
‘In the last year I’ve lost three cats to that road, but with the ever growing number of people that are coming to Okehampton something needs to be done. If it’s not cats it will be someone.
‘My son has just started Okehampton College and I’m petrified of him walking down the road as he’s got to cross the industrial estate where there’s a big junction.’
Having lived on Exeter Road for most of her life, Ms Martin has witnessed the changing state of the road and believes that the situation is only getting worse as Okehampton becomes a more popular tourist destination following the re-opening of the railway last November.
This has led to her growing concern over the safety of children and other pedestrians crossing the road and prompted her to contact the Devon County Council, which are responsible for the county’s roads, to explain her worries and desire for local authorities and police to take stricter measures to stop speeders.
She added: ‘I have been living in Okehampton all my life and I just think it’s getting worse. I told the council of my worries and I just think the council are doing nothing.
‘Maybe they need to put up more speed cameras or speed bumps. Some days it’s just ridiculous and because it’s such a straight road and there’s only one camera on the opposite side there’s nothing to stop peopele speeding as they come out of Okehampton.
‘I don’t see the police but if they sat on the road between 10 and 12 at night they would catch so many people. If there’s going to be a new Promise School here they need to do something.’
Okehampton Police have already carried out speed checks along Crediton Road, which many residents have highlighted as another speeding hotspot.
Most recently, police worked with St James Primary School in a speeding operation along Crediton Road, during which nearly 50 per cent of all passing vehicles were recorded travelling over the 30 mph speed limit.
Parents are now calling on the county council to place a zebra crossing on Crediton Road following several incidents involving speeding vehicles in which a child was nearly hit.
The police have previously commented that they are aware of speeding problems along Exeter Road but as yet have not confirmed whether they will carry out speed checks despite calls from Okehampton residents on social media.
