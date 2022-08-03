Okehampton’s Waitrose gives £300 to Make Lunch Club
Okehampton’s Waitrose branch donated hundreds of pounds to the Make Lunch Club recently in order to keep the lunch club running throughout the school holiday.
The club, which offers free hot healthy meals to lower-income families during the school holidays, was awarded £300 from the supermarket chain at the end of July as part of its Give a Little Love initiative.
Make Lunch Club started at the end of last month and provides activities and a free lunch every Wednesday from 11am to 1:30pm during the summer holidays to children, along with their families, that normally receive free school meals during term time, though it will cater for any family struggling to buy extra food.
Joanna Morgan, Make Lunch Club’s co-ordinator, said: ‘We are excited to start our summer sessions on July 27, kicking off with making pizzas, painting stones and having lots of fun and games.’
Some of the other activities lined up also include pitch and putt, junk modelling and Lego.
The Give a Little Love campaign is a nationwide initiative set up by Waitrose to help people who are struggling to feed their families during the summer.
The supermarket has set aside £1 million which will be distributed across the country to those in need.
For more information visit www.okehamptonbaptistchurch.co.uk or to book a place at the Make Lunch Club contact [email protected] or call 07410 968112.
