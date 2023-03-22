Retired teacher Alison is attending the sessions to help her vocal cords, which were damaged through years of having to talk to packed classrooms: “I used to love singing, but I lost my voice. I’m coming to Singing for Wellness because I’m trying to strengthen my voice and they absolutely have helped. Even after only a few sessions, I’m already feeling the benefit. The exercises we do at the start are brilliant – and it’s just lovely to be able to sing again.”