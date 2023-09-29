As ever, new walkers are always welcome. Meet at the post office in George Street, Okehampton ready to leave at 9.30am. Please be there in plenty of time so that the group can leave promptly. As a core of members will be away on a five-day walking holiday from this coming Sunday, October 8, there is no planned walk, but someone will be at the post as usual to lead a local walk. Where possible, we try to share cars though this cannot be guaranteed. You should be suitably attired for all weather conditions, including sturdy footwear and bring a packed lunch.