Okey street puts on a party for the Queen

Residents of Baldwin Drive in Okehampton put on a special street party to celebrate the Queen, complete with two live bands, 4Canal and King Kanute.

Fun was had by people and animals alike with cake, costumes and decorations filling the street.

Resident Liz Wheeler said that it was a wonderful day and they were lucky to miss most of the rain.