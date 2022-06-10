Okey street puts on a party for the Queen
By Amy Hetherington | Reporter |
[email protected]
Monday 13th June 2022 4:00 pm
Share
+ 12
(View All)
Baldwin Drive Jubilee Street Party Okehampton
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
Residents of Baldwin Drive in Okehampton put on a special street party to celebrate the Queen, complete with two live bands, 4Canal and King Kanute.
Fun was had by people and animals alike with cake, costumes and decorations filling the street.
Resident Liz Wheeler said that it was a wonderful day and they were lucky to miss most of the rain.
Pictures by Clare Barton
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |