One more death recorded in Torridge
By Patrick Jack
Thursday 29th September 2022 3:18 pm
Credit by Victoria Jones (PA Wire )
A total of 147 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on September 29 (Thursday) – up from 146 a week previously.
They were among 12,058 deaths recorded across the South West.
The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Torridge.
A total of 166,623 deaths were recorded throughout England by September 29 (Thursday) – up from 166,228 last week.