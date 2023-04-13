There was one more coronavirus death recorded over the latest weekly period in Torridge.
The latest figures from the UK coronavirus dashboard show a total of 201 people had died in the area by April 13 – up from 200 on the week before.
They were among 14,378 deaths recorded across the South West.
The weekly figures now include anyone whose death certificate – registered up to 14 days before April 13 (Thursday) – mentions Covid-19 as one of the causes.
A total of 188,649 deaths were recorded throughout England by April 13.