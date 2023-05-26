There was one more coronavirus death recorded over the latest weekly period in Torridge.
The latest figures from the UK coronavirus dashboard show a total of 206 people had died in the area by May 11 – up from 205 the week before.
They were among 14,706 deaths recorded across the South West.
The weekly figures now include anyone whose death certificate – registered up to 14 days before May 25 (Thursday) – mentions Covid-19 as one of the causes.
A total of 191,732 deaths were recorded throughout England by May 11.