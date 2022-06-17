One more death recorded in West Devon

There was one more coronavirus death recorded in the latest 24-hour period in West Devon.

A total of 74 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on June 17 (Friday) – up from 73 on Thursday.

They were among 11,023 deaths recorded across the South West.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in West Devon.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

A total of 156,186 deaths were recorded throughout England by June 17 (Friday) – up from 156,121 on Thursday.

The end of free tests in England means the reported number of coronavirus cases in the UK is likely to be an underestimate. However, the Office for National Statistics estimates that 1.4 million people had Covid-19 in the week ending June 11.