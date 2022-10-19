Online service to help businesses help disabled staff

Central Devon MP Mel Stride, who chairs the influential House of Commons Treasury Select Committee, said: ‘It is both a moral and economic imperative that anyone with a disability who is able to work should have maximum opportunities to do so. ‘The new Support with Employee Health and Disability service will make it easier for small businesses to help disabled employees and I would encourage local businesses to check it out. I have put a link to the service on my website at www.melstridemp.com/sehd.’