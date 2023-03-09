The Chagford Archive and Heritage Centre was set up in 2018 by the Chagford Local History Society, having been awarded a generous grant from the National Lottery. With two rooms at the back of the library, the archive consists of a storage and office area and a reading and research room. Temperature and humidity levels are kept a consistent level in the store room to aid the conservation of the material. The storage and cataloguing is done to a professional archivists’ standard.