The Fairplace Community Open Day will be held July 8 and run from 10am to 3pm.
Most of the 15 community groups who use the church and halls regularly will be there and members of the public will be able to gather information and watch demonstrations of these groups’ work.
Tea, cake and other snacks will be served all day and there will be a chance to explore the premises which are larger than they seem.
Fairplace church is opposite the Okehampton Post Office on the junction of Mill Road and St James Street.
Everybody is welcome to attend.