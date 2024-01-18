A Hatherleigh community interest group for adults and young people with disabilities and mental health conditions will be holding an open day next week for the public to learn more about its work.
Made-Well CIC, which is located on a farm near Hatherleigh, is opening its doors on January 30 from 10am-12pm to allow people to see the facilities and activities on offer, including the woodwork shop, activity barn, sensory room and pottery studio.
Visitors will also be able to hear about the group’s plans for the next year and take part in some of the activities held on the day.