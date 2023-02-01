Quadratic equations were always a complete mystery to me. Like many others I never managed to find mathematics a lesson to enjoy. I am of the generation that faced the dreaded 11 plus.
When my worried father asked the Head if I stood a chance of passing the examinations her reply was ambiguous. ‘It all depends what day it is,’ she replied. This response did not instil any confidence in my worried Dad. By some miracle I passed and had the good fortune to go to a great grammar school. Despite this I failed to benefit from the teaching of mathematics. When the time came to sit O-level it was agreed that it was not a good idea for me to waste time sitting the exam. By the age of 16 I was finally able to escape to study A-levels in subjects that I enjoyed. I had suffered 12 years of sitting bewildered in maths lessons. Now for the first time my school week was full of interesting lessons of American History, English Literature, Geography and Sport. School became something I looked forward to enjoying. Years later doing research I needed to use statistical methods. Tackling this branch of mathematics at a more mature age I could see its value.
Despite my 12 years of not liking maths it did give me enough basic maths skills to survive in the modern world.
Recently our Prime Minister has declared that all pupils must study maths until the age of 18. What research has led him to this policy statement? Did he consult teachers in advance? Given the multitude of problems facing the Government it is amazing that he should select extra maths as a headline policy. Strikes are now happening on a daily basis with no end in sight for reasonable settlements.
Despite the slight fall in inflation the cost of living is having an impact on thousands of households. Ukraine remains a major world problem. Nothing more needs to be said about the total collapse of the health service. One would have thought that this agenda would keep any Prime Minister busy. Getting a fine for not wearing a seat belt sums up a man unable to get even the basic priorities right. So we have extra maths to solve our problems. Perhaps the Chairman of the conservative party could do with some lessons to add up his tax bill.
I dread to think what teachers will make of having to teach a class of 16-18 year olds who do not want to suffer more maths. If they have not gained enough basic maths skills in 12 years it is doubtful this extra tuition will help. I am unclear if bight pupils with good GCSE grades in maths will have to carry on with such lessons.
School maths needs to be fit for purpose. It is evident that all teenagers are glued to their mobile phones. Using the calculator app they can avoid any calculations. Shopping by debit or credit card needs no maths skills.
Where knowledge is require is in coping with things like mortgages, interest rates household bills insurance and keeping out of debt. Extra maths for everyone will not achieve the results hoped for by the Prime Minister.
The Prime Minister is rightly concerned about the low level of numeracy hence his announcement. However the problem needs a more measured approach. Why at 16 are so many poor at maths? One answer is the chronic lack of maths teachers throughout the whole educational system.
This has generated inadequate teaching of the subject. Teaching is only successful if pupils are engaged. It can be enjoyable when taught by dynamic teachers. Current morale in the teaching profession is at an all-time low. Retainment is problematic. Recruitment is almost impossible for maths teachers. It simply does not add up Rishi.