With these problems it is not surprising that school performances are often rated below the required standard. Sadly our local Tavistock College has been graded inadequate by Ofsted. The report is critical of leadership, behaviour, bullying, and children not feeling safe. Teaching standards are reported to be variable. Trying to put these aspects of school life right in the current difficult times is something that will take time. Schools in such a position need to relate closely with the parents of pupils in a collaborative manner so that improvement can be achieved. This needs both parties to step up to the mark. Given the difficulty in recruitment, finding experienced staff to stead the ship is often impossible. There is a chronic shortage of experienced staff available, and those that are willing to venture back into the classroom are expensive.