Okehampton United Charities awarded the town’s young gymnast group, Okehampton Flyers with a grant to develop the training of staff and improve the group’s equipment.
Head coach Vicki Pritchard said: “Thank you very much to Okehampton United Charities for their generous grant to us for new equipment and coaching courses. The grant will really help all children at the club develop and enable everyone to train on top quality equipment. It will also enable us to set up extra sessions so that more people can take part in gymnastics and trampolining.”
Trustees recently attended a session and were reported to bein awe of the children’s skills.