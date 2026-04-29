A new wellbeing project near Okehampton currently in development aims to get people outdoors, reduce isolation and build confidence.
The initiative, which is based at Coombe Head Farm, plans to offer a range of outdoor-based activities such as exploring Dartmoor, building dens, learning bushcraft skills in order to help local people make new friends, learn new skills and spend more time outside.
MP for Central Devon, Mel Stride, recently visited the site. He said: “It was very useful to meet with Solace in Devon and hear about their plans. This is an interesting initiative with the potential to make a real difference to the local community.”
Jo Edwards, the founder of Solace, said: “We were delighted to welcome Sir Mel and share our vision. It was a great opportunity to explain how we hope to support people locally as the project develops”
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