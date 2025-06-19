Police are appealing for information after several gold and silver bars were stolen from a property in Hatherleigh.
The burglary took place between Thursday, June 12 and Monday, June 16.
The items are described as two 1kg silver bars without packaging, seven gold bars of various sizes that are still in their packaging, and twenty gold sovereign coins in a small purple zip-up purse.
A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: “Officers are appealing for anyone who has witnessed attempts to sell any of these items at pawn shops, auctioneers, jewellers or similar, or anyone who may have information that may help the police identify suspects.
“If you witnessed the incident or have any information or dashcam/doorbell footage that could help with enquiries, please contact us via our website here or by calling 101 quoting 50250152253.”
