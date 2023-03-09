Two and a half thousand students from Okehampton, Tavistock and Holsworthy Colleges have attended the first academy-wide Careers' Fair, hosted by the Ashbury Golf Hotel.
The event, sponsored by Willmott Dixon, has taken place over a two-day period to provide young people with the chance to learn more about the opportunities available to them once they leave school.
Seventy-five stallholders attended from universities, workplaces and apprenticeship courses showcasing a wide range of different career paths students can take.
Derrick Brett, executive director of civic leadership at the Dartmoor Multi Academy Trust, said: 'We are very lucky we can work across the schools to provide things such as this. We could not have been more successful.'