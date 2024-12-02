Supermarket shoppers in Central Devon have raised over £3,500 for state-funded schools.
As part of the Asda ‘Cashpot for schools’ initiative, 709 customers in Central Devon have raised £3,579 to support 41 local primary schools.
Mel Stride, MP for Central Devon and Shadow Chancellor, said: “Asda’s initiative has been hugely successful, and the money raised will benefit many children in my constituency.
“The majority of primary schools in Central Devon are taking part, and I look forward to seeing which projects schools choose to invest.”
The ‘Cashpot for Schools’ initiative started in September and in the South West, a total of £319,976 has been donated, out of more than £4.3m given by Asda to schools across the UK.