Car owners are warned that they risk a fine if they abandon their vehicles.
The advice comes after West Devon Borough Council issued its first fixed penalty notices.
West Devon Borough Council (WDBC) says it will take enforcement action where necessary because abandoning a vehicle is an offence. Owners can be fined up to £2,500 and/or receive three months in prison.
Owners could also be liable for extra costs incurred for a local council to remove the car and store and/or destroy it.
A WDBC spokesman said: “We've now issued our first fixed penalty notices for abandoned vehicles and will continue to take enforcement action where necessary.
“Abandoning a vehicle is an offence and may result in a fixed penalty notice under the Refuse Disposal (Amenity) Act, or further enforcement action. Please dispose of vehicles responsibly.”
Abandoned cars are unsightly and attract vandalism, risking injury to youngsters playing on them and the leaking of brake fluids, fuel and other harmful fluids.
If the vehicle is causing a danger or an obstruction, abandoned vehicles should be reported to Devon and Cornwall Police.
The council can only remove an abandoned vehicle if it is untaxed.
When WDBC receives notification of an abandoned vehicle, it notifies owners to remove it or explain why it cannot be removed. If the council does not hear from the registered keeper the vehicle will be removed.
If the vehicle is on private land, WDBC needs the landowner's permission in writing before the vehicle can be removed.
Only cars, motorbikes and vans that are accessible and clear of waste can be removed by the council. Burnt out vehicles are removed as a priority.
An abandoned vehicle can be reported for removal on the West Devon Borough Council website: https://www.westdevon.gov.uk/environment-and-nuisance/report-problem-our-streets/abandoned-vehicle or https://tinyurl.com/2rcbnve7
