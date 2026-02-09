The Devon County Agricultural Association has been selected to award all three RASE Burke Perpetual Challenge Trophies at this year’s Devon County Show.
The Royal Agricultural Society of England (RASE) chooses an agricultural society to host the prestigious RASE Burke Trophies each year. One of the trophies will be awarded to the best two animals of a breed – one male and one female – in the beef cattle section, and another to the best two females of a breed in the dairy and dual-purpose cattle section.
The RASE Burke Innovation Trophy is awarded to the best new implement showcasing agricultural innovation and is open to all UK businesses involved in and manufacturing of agricultural machinery and implements.
Lisa Moore, Devon County Show Manager, said that the show is delighted with the decision.
‘We are absolutely thrilled that RASE has selected the Devon County Show to award all three Burke Trophies this year. This is a significant and prestigious honour that we greatly appreciate.
‘The last time we hosted the ‘Cattle Burkes’ was in 2018 and having them here again reaffirms our status as one of the most important events in the agricultural calendar for cattle breeders across the country.
‘Being selected to present the Burke Innovation Trophy for the best new implement showcasing agricultural innovation further underscores the Show’s reputation. We anticipate strong competition for all three trophies’.
The classes for the cattle trophies will be judged by William McLaren, internationally renowned Aberdeen Angus breeder and owner of the Netherton Herd William and Wendy Young of Churchroyd Dairy Shorthorns in Yorkshire who is ex-President of the Dairy Shorthorn Cattle Society.
The judges for the Burke Innovation Trophy will be announced shortly.
The RASE Burke Trophies were introduced as a new award at the RASE Royal Show in 1951, marking the occasion of Sir Roland Burke's retirement in 1950 after 20 years in office as Honorary Director of RASE.
